An Israeli artillery shells targets in the Gaza Strip as the escalation continues between the Israeli Army and Hamas forces at the Gaza Border, Israel, 13 May 2021. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians inspect a destroyed house of Al-Turk family after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip, 13 May 2021. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

A view during an Israeli strike Al-Shorouq tower in Gaza City, 12 May 2021 (issued 13 May 2021). EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians attend the funeral of 15 people who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 13 May 2021. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Israeli artillery soldiers prepare propelling charges for a howitzer as the escalation continues between the Israeli Army and Hamas forces at the Gaza Border, Israel, 13 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians attend the funeral of 15 people who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 13 May 2021.EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the destroyed Al-Shorouq tower after an Israeli strike in Gaza City, 12 May 2021.EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli Defense Forces early Friday morning continued its intensive bombardment of the Gaza Strip and threatened to carry out a ground offensive in the enclave as international mediators tried to prevent another devastating war.

The IDF overnight began heavy bombardment of the Strip from the ground and air, a clear escalation of the violence that began five days ago.