Palestinian mourners carry the body Naji Al-Zaaneen during his funeral in Beit Hanun town in the northern Gaza Strip, 17 October 2018. According to reports, al-Zaaneen, 25, was killed and eight Palestinians were injured after Israeli airstrikes targeting over 20 locations in the Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired from the enclave. EPA-EFE/FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israeli Police examine a house that suffered a direct hit from a missile reportedly fired by militant groups from the Gaza Strip, in Beersheba, southern Israel, 17 October 2018. According to media reports, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacked military targets in Gaza Strip in retaliation. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinian relatives of Naji Al-Zaaneen mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanun town in the northern Gaza Strip, 17 October 2018. According to reports, al-Zaaneen, 25, was killed and eight Palestinians were injured after Israeli airstrikes targeting over 20 locations in the Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired from the enclave. EPA-EFE/FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israeli Police examine the house that suffered a direct hit from a missile reportedly fired by militant groups from the Gaza Strip, in Beersheba, southern Israel, 17 October 2018. According to media reports, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacked military targets in Gaza Strip in retaliation. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli Air Force bombarded military targets in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, after a rocket was fired shortly before midnight from the Palestinian enclave into Israeli territory.

"Tonight, a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. In response, recently, Israeli Defense Forces fighter planes hit eight military targets in three Hamas compounds in the Gaza Strip," the Army reported in a statement shortly after 4:00 am local time (1:00 am GMT).