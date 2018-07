A man uses a plastic bag to protect himself from tear gas as Palestinians take part during clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians protesters after Friday's protest near the border in Gaza City on 13 July 2018. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians take part during clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians protesters after Friday's protest near the border in Gaza City on 13 July 2018. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

The Israeli army said Saturday it had bombed Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip, including two tunnels, in response to the launch of 31 projectiles.

From Friday night till early Saturday anti-aircraft alarms were sounded intermittently in Sdot HaNegev, Hof Ashkelon, Eshkol and Shaar HaNeguev due to shelling from the coastal enclave, six of which were intercepted by the Israeli anti-missile system Iron Dome.