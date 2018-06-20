A Palestinian woman inspects the damage of her family's destroyed home after Israeli air strike against Gaza Strip in the northern Gaza Strip, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians carry the body of Sabri Abu Khadr, 24, during his funeral in Gaza City on, 18 June 2018. Abu Khadr was killed by Israeli fire near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip eastern Gaza Strip. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Smoke rise after an Israeli Air Force strike on the northern Gaza Strip at the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, 29 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli military bombed eleven military posts belonging to the Palestinian Hamas movement in the southern Gaza strip on Wednesday in response to incendiary kites that were sent across the border into Israel, after which the movement struck back at Israel with 13 rockets.

Israel initially bombed three Hamas targets "in response to the repeated launching of incendiary kites and balloons with explosive devices attached to them from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the Israeli military said in a statement without providing further details on the attacked targets.