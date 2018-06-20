The Israeli military bombed eleven military posts belonging to the Palestinian Hamas movement in the southern Gaza strip on Wednesday in response to incendiary kites that were sent across the border into Israel, after which the movement struck back at Israel with 13 rockets.
Israel initially bombed three Hamas targets "in response to the repeated launching of incendiary kites and balloons with explosive devices attached to them from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the Israeli military said in a statement without providing further details on the attacked targets.