A long exposure picture shows Israeli artillery deployed missiles toward Syrian military targets, on the Golan Heights, next to the Israeli-Syrian border, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israel bombed dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria early on Thursday after an alleged rocket attack by Iran, the Israel Defense Force said.

On Wednesday night, Iran had allegedly launched 20 rockets at Israel from outside Damascus, around 30-40 kilometers from the border, although no casualties were reported.