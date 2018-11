A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defense of Israel shows Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman (C) with intelligence and military police officials during a meeting in the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ISRAELI MINISTRY OF DEFENSE

The Israeli authorities on Monday tightened security measures around the Gaza Strip following clashes that have killed an army official and wounded another, according to the Israeli military.

The Gaza Health Ministry said an exchange of fire erupted Sunday night when Israeli forces claimed they were carrying out a military operation near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, which resulted in the deaths of seven Palestinians aged between 19-37 and left seven others injured.