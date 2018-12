The Franciscan church at Qasr al Yahud baptism site is seen for the first time since 1967 during a combined operation of the Israeli sapper landmine authority and the HALO Trust organization to demolish the mines around the churches there on Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Reuven Weismer from the Israel Mine Clearance Authority holds an original Life magazine from 1967 at the Ethiopian church at Qasr al Yahud, West Bank, baptism site during a combined operation of the Israeli sapper landmine authority and the HALO Trust organization to demolish mines around the churches there on Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

General view of the Ethiopian church at Qasr al Yahud, West Bank, baptism site during a combined operation of the Israeli sapper landmine authority and the HALO Trust organization to demolish the mines around the churches there on Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel on Sunday announced that it has demolished the mines around the churches at Qasr al Yahud - the traditional site of Jesus' baptism - located near the Jordan River in the occupied West Bank.

The churches have remained closed for the past 50 years due to the landmines planted there by the Israeli army during the 1967 Six-Day War as a defensive measure to prevent Palestinian fighters from crossing the Jordanian border into the occupied Palestinian lands.