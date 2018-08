Palestinian women living near Erez crossing point walk near the border after its closure from the Palestinian side in Beit Hanun town in the northern Gaza Strip, on March 26, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Israeli authorities on Sunday closed the Erez crossing, the only one for the transit of people between Israel and Gaza Strip, although it kept it operational for humanitarian cases and journalists.

Israeli sources confirmed to EFE that the closure, which could be extended for more days, was attributed to violence that took place near the border in protests on Friday.