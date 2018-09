Palestinians young protesters climb a fence as they take part during a protest against United State decision on UNRWA funding, near Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians protesters run for cover from tear gas smoke as they take part during a protest against United State decision on UNRWA funding, near Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israel closed a border crossing to the Gaza Strip except for humanitarian cases on Wednesday in response to violence a day earlier.

Israeli authorities said Palestinians have caused damage to Erez crossing while protesting the United States' decision to cut aid to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).