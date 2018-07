Mother and brother of 15-years-old Ameer Al-Namara mourn during his funeral in Gaza City, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israeli firefighters of the Nature and Parks Authority try to extinguish the forest fire at the Carmia nature reserve, allegedly ignited by a Molotov cocktail kite or helium balloon sent from the Gaza Strip, few kilometer from the border with Gaza, near Kibbutz Zikim, southern Israel, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Kerem Shalom crossing on the Gaza Strip-Israel border was closed on Tuesday by Israel in response to a ceasefire violation, announced Israel's Ministry of Defense.

"Due to continued attempts to carry out terror by the Hamas terror organization, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has decided, on the advice of the chief of staff, to close the Kerem Shalom crossing to fuel and gas until next Sunday," said the ministry in a statement Monday evening.