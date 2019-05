Israeli soldiers stand in formation during the opening ceremony of the 'Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day' at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Memorial, in Jerusalem, Israel, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Israel, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli, President Reuven Rivlin (R) and the rest of the participants stand as a two-minute siren is heard during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Israel, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (L) and Nir Barkat (R) during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Israel, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A relative of Holocaust survivors places flowers on the name of a concentration camp in the Hall of Remembrances in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum, in Jerusalem, Israel, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israelis stood in silence for two minutes as sirens sounded Thursday in memory of the six million Jews that were killed in the Holocaust.

Traffic stopped as drivers of public transportation, private cars and ambulances left their vehicles to mark the Holocaust Remembrance Day.