A Bedouin woman in her shack at the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

A Bedouin man holds his mobile phone at the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli forces have dismantled five portable buildings built by Palestinian activists near the West Bank village of Kafr al-Ahmar, a law enforcement unit said Thursday.

The Central Supervisory Unit at the Civil Administration explained the shacks were set up by representatives of the Palestinian National Authority to protest the Israeli High Court of Justice's ruling to evict the residents of Khan al-Ahmar.