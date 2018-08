Overview of the Israeli settlement of Adam located near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Northeast of Jerusalem, Israel, Feb. 1, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Defense Forces bulldozed early Tuesday a house that belonged to the family of a Palestinian young man in Kobar, located in the northwest of Ramallah, who recently conducted a stabbing attack in a West Bank settlement.

On July 26, Mohammad Dar Yousef was shot dead after stabbing three Israeli settlers in the Jewish settlement of Adam, and killing one of them.