Palestinians gather during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City on April 13, 2018). According to local sources, more than 700 Palestinians were injured during fresh clashes in the east Gaza Strip near the border with Israel. EFE-EPA (FILE)/MOHAMMED SABER

An Israeli army officer walking near the entrance of a tunnel leading from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, near southern Israeli kibbutz of Kissufim, on Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JACK GUEZ / POOL

The Israeli army on Sunday claimed to have discovered and destroyed a tunnel allegedly extending tens of meters into Israel from Gaza that belonged to the Islamist movement Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip.

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus confirmed the destruction of the tunnel, the fifth such tunnel to have been found in the last five months, which the army said started from Jabalia in northern Gaza and ended near the Israeli community of Nahal Oz.