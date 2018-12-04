Israeli soldiers stand guard next to Israel border with Lebanon, near the northern Israeli town of Metula, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldiers patrol next to Israel border with Lebanon, near the northern Israeli town of Metula, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldiers stand guard next to machinery near the barrier with Lebanon, the northern Israeli town of Metula, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli armed forces on Tuesday said they would destroy underground tunnels extending from Lebanon into Israeli territory that were allegedly dug out by the Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah with the intention of carrying out cross-border attacks.

Lt Col Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli Defense Force spokesman, said a military operation dubbed Northern Shield was underway to demolish the tunnels, at least one of which extended some 40 meters (131 feet) into Israeli territory near the country's northern border with Lebanon.