Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud party final election event after early exit polls of the general election in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks after casting his vote at a polling station in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 March 2021, during Israel legislative elections to elect the members of the 24th Knesset. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party, Benjamin Netanyahu, greets supporters at the Likud party final election event after early exit polls in Jerusalem, Israel, early 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The final results of Israel's fourth election in two years released on Friday cemented the country's political deadlock, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the opposition bloc winning enough seats for a majority.

Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious alliance won 52 seats (nine short of an overall majority), and the anti-Netanyahu opposition bloc, 57. EFE-EPA