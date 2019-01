Israeli soldiers stand next of a tunnel found near the barrier with Lebanon next to the Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, Israel, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli machinery work near the barrier with Lebanon next to the Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, Israel, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Israel has discovered another tunnel allegedly dug by Iran-backed group Hezbollah from Lebanon into northern Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces said Sunday.

The find brings an operation launched last month to neutralize the underground tunnels to an end, the IDF said.