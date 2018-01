An Israeli army soldier patrol during clashes in al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of the West Bank city of Hebron, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Israel has attacked infrastructure in the Gaza Strip in response to rockets launched into Israeli territory, according to a military statement early Thursday.

On Wednesday, Palestinian militants fired three projectiles from the coastal enclave of Gaza into southern Israel, where they exploded in open fields without causing neither personal nor material damage.