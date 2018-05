An Israeli man rides his bicycle next to the Iron Dome anti-missile system in the city of Sderot near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Smoke rise after Israeli Air Force strike on northern Gaza Strip in the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, May 29, 2018.

A missile fired from Gaza is intercepted by the Israeli iron dome anti-missile system above the city of Sderot southern Israel near the border with Gaza, Israel, May 29, 2018.

Clashes continued between Palestine militants and Israel early on Wednesday despite the announcement of a ceasefire by Islamic Jihad a day earlier.

The Israeli security forces reported around 1.00 am that its air forces used helicopters, fighter planes and other devices to attack 25 military targets in Gaza, including training facilities, drone and weapons storage facilities, rocket manufacturing sites, advanced naval weapons, and a weapons manufacturing site.