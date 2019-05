A rocket fired from Gaza is intercepted by an Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile defence system, as seen from Sderot, Israel, May 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinians inspect a destroyed car of Hamas member Hamed Al-Khodari after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, May 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Israel and Hamas are nearing a ceasefire, brokered by the United Nations, Egypt and Qatar, after two days of violence, the Palestinian Information Centre reported Monday.

Since Saturday morning, Palestinian militants in Gaza have launched more than 600 rockets at Israel, which has responded with more than 320 attacks on military positions, making it the most significant escalation of violence since the 2014 Israel–Gaza conflict.