Israeli teenagers climb a tank at the Armored Corps Memorial Site in Latrun, near Jerusalem, Israel, Apr16, 2018. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli soldiers stand in formation during a rehearsals ceremony for the Memorial Day, commemorating the fallen Israeli Defence Force soldiers and the victims of terror attacks, at the Armored Corps Memorial Site in Latrun, near Jerusalem, Israel, Apr 16, 2018. Memorial Day commemorates the fallen IDF soldiers and the victims of terror attacks on Apr 18, 2018. EFE- EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israel gears up to pay homage to its fallen on Remembrance Day

Israeli soldiers stood in formation during rehearsals Monday ahead of Memorial Day, which commemorates fallen soldiers and victims of terror attacks.

The Israeli army rehearsals took place at the Armored Corps Memorial Site in Latrun, near Jerusalem.