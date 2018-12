Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) gesture during the 5th Israel-Greece-Cyprus Summit in Beersheba, in the Negev Desert, Israel, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at the 5th Israel-Greece-Cyprus Summit in Beersheba, in the Negev Desert, Israel, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (R) during the 5th Israel-Greece-Cyprus Summit in Beersheba, in the Negev Desert, Israel, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israel, Greece and Cyprus on Thursday reached an agreement on the planned EastMed gas pipeline during the fifth summit between the three countries held in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades took an important step forward towards building what could become the deepest and longest gas pipeline in the world (which is set to measure some 2,000 kilometers, or 1,243 miles).