Israeli soldiers inspect the remains of an Israeli F-16 fighter jet that was shot down after a hit by Syrian anti-aircraft system, near the northern Israeli Kibbutz (collective community) of Harduf, Feb. 10 2018. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONEN ZVULUN/POOL

Israel's prime minister on Sunday blamed Iran and Syria for what he described as the aggression that resulted in air raids launched by his armed forces against positions held by units loyal to Syria's president in that Arab country.

Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the airstrikes were carried out Saturday after the Israeli military had intercepted and destroyed an Iranian drone launched from Syria into Israeli airspace.