A missile fired from Gaza is intercepted by the Israeli iron dome anti-missile system above the city of Sderot southern Israel near the border with Gaza, Israel, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Nine projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip on Israel early Thursday, while one of them was intercepted by the Iron-Dome anti-missile system, the Israeli army said.

The anti-aircraft sirens went off several times on Wednesday night, although no damage or casualties were reported.