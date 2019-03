Israeli soldiers work on a tank at a gathering point next to the border with Gaza, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians sisters girls look at a destroyed Hamas site close their family's destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A man looks at the damage to the ceiling of a house in Sderot that was hit by a rocket, near the Gaza Border, southern Israel, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Suspected Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a missile at Israel in the early hours of Wednesday morning which was intercepted by the missile shield, the Israeli Defence Forces said.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent reciprocal missile launches from Gaza and Israeli airstrikes, and comes amid reports in various Arab media outlets that Hamas had claimed a ceasefire had been brokered by Egypt. Israel has not commented on the reports.