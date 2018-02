United Nations observers watch the border between Israeli and Syria, in the Golan Heights, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldiers carry military equipment as they take positions in the Golan Heights next to the Israeli-Syrian border following the Israel attack in Syria, Feb. 10 2018. EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Remnants of an unidentified rocket that did not explode fell at the house of Sheikh Ismail Amasha in the town of Hasbaya, south Lebanon, near the Lebanese-Israeli-Syrian borders, Feb. 10 2018. EPA/ZYAD SHOUFI

Israeli soldiers taking positions next to the Israeli-Syrian border following the Israel attack in Syria, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

An Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes off during the joint Air Forces drill 'Blue Flag' at the Ovda Air Force Base in the Negev Desert near Eilat, southern Israel, Nov. 8, 2017 (issued 10 February 2018). EPA/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli soldiers taking positions next to the Israeli-Syrian border following the Israel attack in Syria, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldiers inspect the remains of an Israel F-16 that was crashed after get hit by Syrian anti-aircraft systems Syrian next to the northern Israeli Kibbutz of Harduf, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANCHO GOSH ISRAEL OUT

Israeli Armed forces carried out a large-scale attack on Iranian targets in Syria and the Syrian air defense system following the shooting down of an Israeli Air Force fighter on Saturday, an official source said.

During the attack, anti-missile batteries were fired on by Israeli aircraft and anti-aircraft missiles were launched against Israel's planes, triggering anti-aircraft alarms in the occupied Golan Heights in the north of Israel for the second time this Saturday.