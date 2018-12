An Israeli soldier takes position at the Quneitra crossing in the Golan Heights, the only crossing between Israel and Syria, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Israel launched a military operation on Tuesday to destroy tunnels infiltrating its territory from Lebanon which were dug by Shiite Islamist movement Hezbollah, the Israeli Defense Forces said.

"We have just launched Operation Northern Shield to expose and neutralize cross-border attack tunnels dug by Hezbollah from #Lebanon to #Israel. #NorthernShield", Israel Defense Forces tweeted on Tuesday.