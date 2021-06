Israeli forces fire tear gas during clashes with Palestinian protesters at the city center of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Palestinian protester waves national flags during clashes with Israeli troops at the city center of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Members of Israeli right-wing groups taking part in the 'Flag March? wave Israeli flags next to Damascus gate of Jerusalem's Old City, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops at the city center of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Israel launched new airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, security sources from the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which governs the enclave, confirmed.

The air offensive is in response to the launching of dozens of incendiary balloons on Tuesday by Hamas sympathizers across the border from Israel in protest at the holding of the "Parade of Flags," an Israeli ultra-nationalist march through Jerusalem.