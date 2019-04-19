Israel's Jewish community is set to mark Passover, the holiday that commemorates the departure of their ancestors from Egypt after being liberated from slavery.

"Each year at the Seder table (a ritual dinner), I am deeply moved. Passover touches upon the roots of our national identity. Thousands of years ago we raised the banner of freedom and liberty. We went from slavery to freedom, from subjugation to independence," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted to his official Twitter account.