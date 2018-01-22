Israeli Arab members hold signs in protest while security personnel push them out as US Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Jan 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARIEL SCHALIT

Palestinian members of Israel's parliament were pushed out of the chamber by security personnel on Monday after holding up signs in a silent protest against a speech by the US vice president.

The 13 members of the Joint List, who represent Palestinian Arabs living within Israel's pre-1967 borders, held up placards reading "Jerusalem is The Capital of Palestine" to repudiate the appearance of Mike Pence as well as US President Donald Trump's decision last month to recognize the Holy City as Israel's capital.