The Israeli army on Monday demolished part of a house belonging to the family of a Palestinian man who allegedly killed two Israelis two months earlier in the occupied West Bank.

Ashraf al-Naalwa, 23, a Palestinian who was killed Thursday by the Israeli security forces during a search operation, had allegedly killed two Israeli employees at his workplace on Oct. 7.