Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves following the international ceremony for the Centenary of the WWI Armistice of 11 November 1918, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The Israeli prime minister allocated some $135 million for communities near the Gaza Strip, which have been affected by the firing of rockets from the enclave, after Israeli residents criticized the acceptance of a ceasefire there, the premier's office reported Friday.

Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting on Thursday with political leaders of regional councils, finance minister Moshe Kahlon and Chief of General Staff, Gadi Eizenkot, in which he announced an annual program to strengthen the emergency infrastructure, social and security benefits, among others.