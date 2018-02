Brazil's foreign minister Aloysio Nunes (C), lays a wreath after rekindling the "Eternal Flame" at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Brazil's foreign minister Aloysio Nunes, looks up and around at the photographs in the conical shaped "Hall of Names" during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel PM believes in Brazil's potential, wants to tighten bilateral ties

Israel's prime minister on Tuesday met with Brazil's foreign minister and stressed that he believes in Brazil's potential for deepening ties with Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with Brazil's Aloysio Nunes how to improve mutual cooperation in the fields of security, education, culture and academia, among others.