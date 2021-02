The convoy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (unseen) transits at a road past Israeli police securing the area surrounding the district court where Netanyahu will face a trial for alleged corruption crimes, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, 08 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli police secure the area surrounding the district court where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a trial for alleged corruption crimes in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, 08 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing for his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, 08 February 2021. EFE/EPA/REUVEN CASTRO/ POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) attends a hearing for his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/REUVEN CASTRO / POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday formally pleaded not guilty before judges at Jerusalem's District Court as the corruption trial against him resumed.

A three-judge panel heard the defendants' response to the indictment and set the date for the next evidentiary stage of the trial. Israel is set to hold elections on 23 March. EFE-EPA