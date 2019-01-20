Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the exchange ceremony of Chiefs of Staff at Kirya Base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan.15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel and Chad have re-established diplomatic ties as part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's push to project his country's clout in the Middle East and Africa, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Sunday.

The mending of the relationship between the two nations – after ties were severed 47 years ago – came Sunday as Netanyahu became the first Israeli leader to visit the Muslim majority central African nation. Netanyahu met with Chad's President Idris Deby, who made a surprise visit in November to Jerusalem.