Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens to the foreign affairs and defense committee for the first time as minister of defense of Israel in the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The prime minister of Israel on Tuesday said he would reject a non-binding United Nations migration pact, due to be signed next month by around 190 countries.

Benjamin Netanyahu's government had been widely criticized earlier this year by domestic NGOs and the international community for unsuccessfully attempting to deport around 40,000 African migrants by force, thousands of whom had sought asylum in Israel.