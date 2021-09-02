Israel on Thursday announced more than 11,000 new coronavirus infections within the past 24 hours, a new daily record high since the pandemic began, despite the country’s world-leading vaccine drive.
A nurse injects an Ultra-Orthodox man with the third shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in Jerusalem, Israel, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Israel on Thursday announced more than 11,000 new coronavirus infections within the past 24 hours, a new daily record high since the pandemic began, despite the country’s world-leading vaccine drive.