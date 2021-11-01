Israeli authorities from Monday were allowing international travelers who have been vaccinated to enter the country for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Israel reopens borders to vaccinated visitors for 1st time since March 2020
A group of tourists from Mexico tour the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN
A group of tourists from Mexico visit the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN
