A group of tourists from Mexico visit the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli authorities from Monday were allowing international travelers who have been vaccinated to enter the country for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.