A Palestinian ambulance crosses at Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip in the northern Beit Hanun town, northern Gaza Strip, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians were able to use the Erez crossing point between the Gaza Strip and Israel Monday for the first time since it was closed over a week ago due to recent protests and clashes along the frontier of the blockaded territory.

Israel's defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman, on Sunday ordered the crossing, located near Beit Hanun in northern Gaza, to be reopened given the state of calm and decrease in demonstrations since it was closed on Aug. 19.