The gate of the Kerem Shalom crossing, the main passage point for goods entering Gaza, in Rafah town in the southern Gaza Strip, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israel has reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza, which had remained closed to commercial imports and exports for over a month, the Israeli army announced Wednesday.

The closure came into force on Jul. 9, in response to the wave of incendiary balloons and rocket attacks fired at Israel from the coastal enclave.