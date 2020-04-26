Jerusalem (Israel), 26/04/2020.- A bereaved Israeli family members pays respects next to the grave of their loved one at the Mount Herzl (Mount of Remembrance) military cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, 26 April 2020. Israel is preparing to mark its 'Day of Remembrance for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel and Victims of Terrorism', which will begin at sunset on 27 April 2020. For the first time in Israel history, bereaved families will not be allowed to enter the cemetery on Memorial Day for fear of mass infection and spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease (Terrorismo, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN