A man looks at the damage to the ceiling of a house in Sderot that was hit by a rocket, near the Gaza Border, southern Israel, Mar 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli military trucks carry army tanks on their way to the border with Gaza, Mar 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli Merkava tanks and APCs sit at a gathering point next to the border with Gaza, Mar 26, 2019. EPA-EFE /ATEF SAFADI

Israeli authorities have limited civil activities in communities near Gaza, after Palestinian militias launched about 30 rockets and mortar shells on Monday night.

The Israeli military responded by bombing targets in the Gaza Strip.