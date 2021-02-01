Tel Aviv (Israel), 31/12/2020.- An Israeli woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine by a nurse in the new Tel Aviv municipality vaccines center in Rabin square, Tel Aviv, Israel, 31 December 2020. Media report that Israel is on a massive nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign where around 800,000 people had already got the first dose. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

With more than 30 percent of its population vaccinated in just a month and a half, Israel -- which has the highest ratio of Covid-19 vaccinations per capita -- is the world’s testing ground for how effective coronavirus vaccines are, although experts are also urging caution because of the unprecedented speed of the rollout, warning that the results of Israel’s inoculation campaign are too premature to be considered conclusive.

“There are no clear conclusions and we have to wait for more data analysis,” Nachman Ash, Israel’s national coronavirus response coordinator, told Efe.