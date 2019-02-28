Israel's attorney general on Thursday said he would indict the country's prime minister for fraud, coercion and breach of trust in three corruption charges.

Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in his 10th consecutive year in office having previously served another three, the second-longest time held by an Israeli PM to date, faced charges for fraud, bribery and breach of trust related to gifts he allegedly received from billionaires for political favors, as well as suspected dirty dealings with media in exchange for positive coverage.