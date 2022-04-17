Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said that he had given the country's security forces a "free hand" to take appropriate measures to "ensure security for the citizens of Israel" amid the escalation of violence experienced over the past few weeks both in Israel and in the occupied West Bank.

"We are working to calm things down on the one hand and are taking vigorous action against violent individuals on the other. The security forces are ready for any scenario," said Bennett after meeting with his security cabinet after violence broke out in Jerusalem.