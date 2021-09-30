Israel’s foreign minister Yair Lapid arrived in Bahrain on Thursday for the first-ever official trip by a member of the Israeli government to the Gulf nation since the two countries normalized ties.
Israel’s FM Lapid arrives in Bahrain on first official visit
A handout photo made available by Israel's Government Press Office (GPO) shows Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (L) meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa (R), during the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Kingdom of Bahrain since the two countries established diplomatic ties, in Manama, Bahrain, 30 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Shlomi Amshalem/GPO HANDOUT
A handout photo made available by Israel's Government Press Office (GPO) shows Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (C-L) being welcomed by his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani (C-R) at Doha airport, in Bahrain, 30 September 2021. EFE/EPA/SHLOMI AMSHALEM/GPO HANDOUT
A handout photo made available by Israel's Government Press Office (GPO) shows Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid walking down an airplane upon his arrival at Manama airport, in Bahrain, 30 September 2021. EFE/EPA/SHLOMI AMSHALEM/GPO HANDOU
