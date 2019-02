Former Israeli foreign minister and former leader of the opposition Tzipi Livni leaves after a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A former foreign minister of Israel and former opposition leader said Monday she was retiring from the world of politics and that her Hatnuah party would not be running in the upcoming legislative elections.

Tzipi Livni, who has served for 20 years as a member of parliament, said she took the decision to prevent the center-left bloc from losing votes at the polls.