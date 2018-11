Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett (L) and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked speak during a press conference in the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for the first time as Minister of Defense, in the Israeli Parliament, Jerusalem, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference in the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel's minister of education on Monday announced that his ultra-nationalist Jewish Home party would remain in the governing coalition, ending a standoff that had threatened to topple the Israeli government for days.

Naftali Bennett also withdrew his demand to take over the defense ministry from ex-minister Avigdor Lieberman, who resigned in protest last week over a ceasefire deal with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.