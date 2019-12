Workers hang a Gidon Saar campaign banner during a primary election vote to elect Israel Likud party's chairman, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 26 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Member of Israel's Likud party, Gidon Saar (C), arrives to cast his ballot during a primary election vote to elect the party chairman, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 26 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday retained the leadership of his right-wing Likud party with 72.5 percent of the vote, while his rival Gideon Saar came in at under 30 percent.

Netanyahu declared a "giant victory" before the final count, in which more than 41,792 voters opted for his leadership despite him facing indictments. EFE-EPA