Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) looking at a map during their meeting in Muscat, Oman, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Israeli Prime Minister Office Handout

Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said (C-R) receives Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-L), in Muscat, Oman, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Israeli Prime Minister Office Handout

Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said (R) in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), in Muscat, Oman, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Israeli Prime Minister Office Handout

Israel's prime minister paid a historic visit to Oman, where he met with the sultan of the Gulf country, which has yet to establish formal diplomatic ties with Israel, official sources announced on Friday.

The Omani state-run TV broadcast a video of Sultan Qaboos bin Said welcoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the royal palace of Bait al-Baraka, located near Muscat.